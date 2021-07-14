WATCH LIVE: George P. Bush holds press conference in Rio Grande City
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will hold a press conference in Rio Grande City on Wednesday regarding the border wall.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as the KRGV Facebook page.
Bush is expected to make an announcement regarding the halt in construction over the border wall.
RELATED:
More News
News Video
-
Scam Alert: BBB South Texas warns of secret shopper scams in mail
-
Consumer Reports: Boost your mental health with houseplants
-
Scam Alert: BBB warns of secret shopper scams in mail
-
ERCOT to address transmission limitations to the Rio Grande Valley
-
Cameron County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday