WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott delivers keynote address at the first ever RGV Economic Summit

Gov. Greg Abbott is delivering the keynote address at the first ever RGV Economic Summit.

During the summit, mayors from all 47 Valley cities will gather at the Bert Ogden Arena to discuss boosting the local economy, and share ideas on border trade, tourism and investments.

The RGV Economic Summit is set for Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Bert Ogden Arena from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Abbott's address will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.