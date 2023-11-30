WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott discusses broadband expansion during Harlingen visit
Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Harlingen Thursday, Nov. 30 to announce a program to expand broadband service across the state of Texas, according to a news release.
Abbott will be joined by Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda, and officials with Charter Communications — the broadband connectivity company and cable operator.
According to the news release from Abbott's office, Charter Communications will announce plans for a"significant investment" in the state's broadband program.
A press conference is set for Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. at Texas State Technical College. It will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 80s
-
Over 1,700 pairs of socks collected during Valley Baptist sock drive
-
Adoption fees being waived for dogs at RGV Humane Society due to...
-
Brownsville police arrest 4 following fentanyl-laced drug bust
-
First ever RGV Hockey All Stars Tournament held in McAllen
Sports Video
-
First ever RGV Hockey All Stars Tournament held in McAllen
-
UTRGV Conversations: UTRGV Athletics director and vice president Chasse Conque
-
Brownsville ISD preparing for record-breaking crowd ahead of Friday's playoff game
-
First & Goal: 4th round playoffs
-
Brownsville Chargers beat PSJA North Raiders in regional semi-finals