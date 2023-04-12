WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott in McAllen promoting school choice bill
Gov. Greg Abbott will be in McAllen Wednesday to deliver remarks on a new bill that would give parents $8,000 to send their children to private schools if approved.
Abbott is scheduled to speak at Covenant Christian Academy at 6 p.m. during a Parent Empowerment Night. He will be joined by officials with the La Feria school district, Covenant Christian Academy and Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, according to a news release.
