WATCH: Gov. Abbott discusses school choice bill in Edinburg
Governor Greg Abbott will be speaking to parents in Edinburg on Thursday.
Abbott is set to speak at Harvest Christian Academy during an event hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition to discuss Senate Bill 2.
If passed, the bill would create an educations savings account program for parents to allow families to use taxpayer dollars to pay for their child's private schooling.
READ MORE: Texas Senate gives initial OK to families using tax dollars for private schools
The bill passed the Senate on Wednesday and has advanced to the House.
Abbott is set to speak on Thursday at 6 p.m. His comments will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.
