WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to deliver remarks, ceremonially sign Senate Bill 827 in Edinburg

Gov. Greg Abbott is set to appear in the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 8, where he will sign an insulin bill into law.

Abbott will deliver remarks at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance to ceremonially sign Senate Bill 827, which limits the co-pays to $25 for each insulin prescription per month for insured Texans on state-regulated health plans.

The signing is set for 3 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article and on our Facebook page.

Abbott will also deliver remarks on DHR Health, which will officially be designated as a Level 1 Trauma Center, according to a news release from the governor’s office.