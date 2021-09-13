x

WATCH LIVE: KRGV Weather team tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas

4 hours 57 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, September 12 2021 Sep 12, 2021 September 12, 2021 10:19 PM September 12, 2021 in News - Local

WATCH LIVE: Our KRGV Weather team is tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas.

 

Make sure to follow our KRGV Weather page on Facebook and download our free KRGV Weather app for the latest updates.

FOLLOW KRGV WEATHER ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE KRGV WEATHER APP.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days