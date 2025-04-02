Man arrested after allegedly threatening individuals with a handgun in Edinburg

A man arrested after allegedly threatening several individuals with a handgun in Edinburg and evading arrest is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

According to a news release, on April 1 at around 11 p.m., Edinburg police responded to multiple calls at the intersection of Jackson Road and University Drive.

Callers reported a male, identified as 19-year-old Moises Isai Rodriguez, of Alamo, brandishing a handgun and threatening individuals, according to the news release.

Officers began searching for Rodriguez and, shortly after, received a report of a male matching Rodriguez's description threatening individuals with a firearm at the 2700 block of West University Drive, according to the news release. Officers located Rodriguez, who then fled on foot.

During the foot pursuit, Rodriguez attempted to jump into a canal and was allegedly observed discarding various objects, according to the news release.

Officers were able to apprehend Rodriguez and also recovered a loaded Springfield Armory 9 mm pistol, cocaine with packaging paraphernalia and other narcotics, according to the news release. A total of nine victims reported being threatened by Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, manufacture and delivery of cocaine and evading arrest with a prior conviction.

The news release said Rodriguez is also allegedly responsible for a previous incident which led to a lockdown at Edinburg Regional Hospital in January 2024.