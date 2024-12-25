WATCH LIVE: Midnight Mass, Dec. 24, 2024
Join the Midnight Mass from the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Brownsville.
More News
News Video
-
Fireworks ban in effect in Starr County amid dry conditions
-
Valley travelers experiencing flight delays due to technical issues affecting American Airlines
-
City of Weslaco fixing waterline break, some residents may be affected
-
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024
-
Vitalant in McAllen express need for blood donations during the holidays
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball