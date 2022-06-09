WATCH LIVE: Multiple agencies hold town hall on school safety in Brownsville

Multiple agencies will meet Thursday in Brownsville for a town hall meeting on school safety.

The town hall will be held at the Hanna Early College High School gymnasium – located at 2615 Price Rd. in Brownsville – and is set to run from 5:30 p.m. through 7 p.m.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will be at the town hall, which will be hosted by the Brownsville Independent School District, according to a news release.

The town hall will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.