WATCH LIVE: Pharr Police Department to give update in homicide investigation

The Pharr Police Department will give an update in an ongoing homicide investigation Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as our KRGV Facebook page.

Three teens have been charged in connection with the beating death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla, whose body was found in a McAllen field on Jan. 20, according to Pharr police.

Alexandro Trevino,18, Christian Trevino, 17, and Juan Eduardo Melendez, 18, remain at the Hidalgo County jail on various charges.

Pharr police say the trio severely assaulted Quintanilla upon learning a minor accused him of sexual abuse.

Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey confirmed Monday that Quintanilla had an arrest warrant in an unrelated case for continuous sexual assault of a child.

Harvey added that there was enough evidence to upgrade charges to capital murder for two of the teens.

Read Harvey's entire statement below:

"Gabriel Quintanilla had an arrest warrant in an unrelated case for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child. There was enough evidence to upgrade charges to Capital Murder for two of the subjects. We understand the sensitivity and the gravity of this case, however, since it’s still an open and ongoing investigation, we will not be commenting further.”