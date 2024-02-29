x

WATCH LIVE: President Biden speaks during Brownsville visit

3 hours 32 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, February 29 2024 Feb 29, 2024 February 29, 2024 1:13 PM February 29, 2024 in News - Local

President Joe Biden speaks at the Border Patrol Brownsville Station.

He will be meeting with local leaders and law enforcement to discuss the urgent need to pass the Senate bipartisan border security agreement. The agreement includes over $20 billion for border security and would provide critical resources at the border and significant policy changes.

Watch below President Biden arriving at the airport.

