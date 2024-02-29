WATCH LIVE: President Biden speaks during Brownsville visit
President Joe Biden speaks at the Border Patrol Brownsville Station.
He will be meeting with local leaders and law enforcement to discuss the urgent need to pass the Senate bipartisan border security agreement. The agreement includes over $20 billion for border security and would provide critical resources at the border and significant policy changes.
Watch below President Biden arriving at the airport.
