x

Watch Live: Sunday Mass

10 hours 50 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, June 27 2021 Jun 27, 2021 June 27, 2021 9:36 AM June 27, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff

Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am.

The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days