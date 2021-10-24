WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am.
The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Tamaulipas governor orders more state police in Matamoros after cartel gun battle
-
McAllen mayor reflects on current term in office
-
Despite drop in unemployment rate, local restaurant struggling to hire more workers
-
Proposed state amendment would prevent nursing homes from blocking family visits
-
DPS: 2 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in Palmview