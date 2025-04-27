WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, April 27, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: Last chance to get a free glucose screening
-
Mission veteran shares what life is like with Parkinson's Disease
-
McAllen nun attends Pope Francis' funeral, shares how he supported migrant work
-
Valley school educators voice concern over school choice bill
-
How the Valley has been impacted during Trump's first 100 days in...