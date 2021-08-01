x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021

8 hours 3 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, August 01 2021 Aug 1, 2021 August 01, 2021 10:08 AM August 01, 2021 in News - Local

WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.

The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days