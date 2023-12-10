WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 10, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m., brought to you by Pueblo Tires & Services.
Can't see the video? Click here.
