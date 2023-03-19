WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass March 19, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Man who admitted to killing wife in rural Edinburg sentenced to 45...
-
Alamo man in custody in connection with fatal stabbing at McAllen Motel...
-
Consumer Reports: Stop air pollution inside your home
-
In an effort to boost adoptions, Weslaco animal shelter training rescue dogs
-
UTRGV students find out their residency plans on Match Day