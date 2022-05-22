WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 22, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.
The mass will also be live-streamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page. Can't see the video? Click here.
Sunday Mass is supported by Lee's Pharmacy and Pueblo Tires & Service.
More News
News Video
-
Jif peanut butter recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination
-
Valley residents prepare for hurricane season
-
Brownsville police searching for driver in fatal hit and run
-
PVAS calling for fosters after black mold discovered at Trenton location
-
Mercedes High School senior awarded UTRGV’s luminary scholarship