WATCH LIVE: Texas Land Commissioner speaks about success on Fronton Island, partnership with DPS
The Texas Land Commission will hold a press conference at the McAllen Convention Center on Monday for a special announcement.
Dawn Buckingham will discuss the success of Fronton Island and also announced a partnership between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas General Land Office.
The press conference will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Channel 5 News will be live-streaming the press conference on Facebook.
