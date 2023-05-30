x

WATCH LIVE: Texas Lt. Governor holds news conference on special legislative session

5 hours 29 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, May 30 2023 May 30, 2023 May 30, 2023 10:21 AM May 30, 2023 in News - Local

Texas Lt. Governor holds news conference on possible special legislative session

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days