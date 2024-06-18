WATCH LIVE: Tracking the tropics with the First Warn 5 Storm Tracking Team

A significant weather event is unfolding over the next several days.

The First Warn 5 Storm Tracking Team continues to monitor Potential Tropical Cyclone One in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. While the forecast track stays south the of the Rio Grande Valley, we can expect more rounds of rain on Tuesday night, as well as Wednesday and Thursday.

For Wednesday, rain could be heavy at times, and flash flooding is possible.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until Thursday afternoon. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for coastal Willacy and coastal Cameron counties. Low temperatures tonight should reach the upper 70s.

