WATCH LIVE: TxDOT gives update on I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange project, expected to announce traffic shift
The Texas Department of Transportation will give an update on the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project Thursday morning.
The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
TxDOT and contractor Dragados/Pulice Joint Venture are expected to announce a traffic shift for the next phase of construction, according to a news release.
