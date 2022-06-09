x

WATCH LIVE: TxDOT gives update on I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange project, expected to announce traffic shift

The Texas Department of Transportation will give an update on the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project Thursday morning. 

The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

TxDOT and contractor Dragados/Pulice Joint Venture are expected to announce a traffic shift for the next phase of construction, according to a news release. 

