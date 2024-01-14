x

WATCH LIVE: UTRGV Basketball Midseason Special

6 hours 13 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, January 14 2024 Jan 14, 2024 January 14, 2024 10:16 AM January 14, 2024 in News - Local

The show features interviews with men's basketball head coach Matt Figger and women's basketball head coach Lane Lord as they look ahead to the second half of the season.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days