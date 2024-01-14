WATCH LIVE: UTRGV Basketball Midseason Special
The show features interviews with men's basketball head coach Matt Figger and women's basketball head coach Lane Lord as they look ahead to the second half of the season.
More News
News Video
-
Free Valley service will check on elderly residents during cold weather
-
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024: Breezy and cool, temps in the 70s
-
Loaves & Fishes in Harlingen transitioning into a warming station
-
Week one of Victor Godinez trial wraps up
-
Donna ISD school board named finalist for H-E-B excellence in education award