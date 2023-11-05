WATCH LIVE: UTRGV Basketball Sports Preview Show

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced 23 promotional games throughout the upcoming men's and women's basketball seasons, starting with the home openers for men’s basketball on Monday, Nov. 6 and women’s basketball on Friday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Can't see the video? Click here.

The party for the openers and every home game at the fieldhouse starts an hour and a half before scheduled tipoff in the Schlotzsky's Vaquero Village.

The Cane’s Challenge is a recurring promotion. Whenever the Vaqueros win a Thursday home game, all fans in the fieldhouse will receive coupons for buy one, get one free box combos at Raising Cane’s on their way out.