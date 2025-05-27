x

Valley congressman, Harlingen mayor discuss disaster declaration, federal assistance

2 hours 25 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, May 27 2025 May 27, 2025 May 27, 2025 9:54 AM May 27, 2025 in News - Local

Rio Grande Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is in Harlingen, holding a press conference with Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda.

They are expected to talk about the federal disaster declaration that was recently signed by President Donald Trump for the Valley.

It gets federal resources to Valley residents that will help families recover from the March floods.

