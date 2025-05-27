Valley congressman, Harlingen mayor discuss disaster declaration, federal assistance
Rio Grande Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is in Harlingen, holding a press conference with Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda.
They are expected to talk about the federal disaster declaration that was recently signed by President Donald Trump for the Valley.
It gets federal resources to Valley residents that will help families recover from the March floods.
