WATCH: Requiem mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

4 hours 41 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, December 31 2022 Dec 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 11:06 AM December 31, 2022 in News - Local

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away peacefully this morning.

Bishop Daniel E. Flores will celebrate mass for the repose of his soul Saturday from the Cathedral in Brownsville.

You can watch the service on Somos El Valle, ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at noon.

The service will also be livestreamed in this article.

Can't see the video? Click here.

