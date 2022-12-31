WATCH: Requiem mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away peacefully this morning.

Bishop Daniel E. Flores will celebrate mass for the repose of his soul Saturday from the Cathedral in Brownsville.

You can watch the service on Somos El Valle, ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at noon.

The service will also be livestreamed in this article.

Can't see the video? Click here.