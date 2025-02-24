WATCH: San Juan Basilica holds rosary for Pope Francis' health

Raindrops are are seen on candles adorned with pictures of Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic where the Pontiff is hospitalized in Rome, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan holds a rosary for Pope Francis' health.

According to the Associated Press, the 88-year-old Pope Francis, suffering from pneumonia in both lungs, hadn’t had any more respiratory crises. The slight kidney insufficiency detected on Sunday was of no concern. He is continuing to receive supplemental oxygen and doctors say his prognosis remains guarded