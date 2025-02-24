WATCH: San Juan Basilica holds rosary for Pope Francis' health
Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan holds a rosary for Pope Francis' health.
According to the Associated Press, the 88-year-old Pope Francis, suffering from pneumonia in both lungs, hadn’t had any more respiratory crises. The slight kidney insufficiency detected on Sunday was of no concern. He is continuing to receive supplemental oxygen and doctors say his prognosis remains guarded
More News
News Video
-
Man killed in expressway auto-pedestrian accident in Pharr identified
-
Alleged suspect, vehicle identified in connection with Edinburg auto-pedestrian hit-and-run
-
Laguna Madre VetFest to provide resources for Valley veterans
-
Valley medical students save young woman's life on flight
-
Elon Musk announces date for possible SpaceX launch at Boca Chica
Sports Video
-
HS Boys Basketball Playoffs
-
Professional Boxer Nelson Hampton to fight in Edinburg
-
UTRGV Baseball Splits the series against North Dakota State
-
McAllen High, Nikki Rowe, Santa Maria, & San Perlita advance to regional...
-
La Feria advances to regional semifinal with dominant win over Bay City