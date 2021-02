WATCH: SpaceX launches rocket SN9

After being pushed back several days, SpaceX launched its S9 rocket on Tuesday afternoon at about 2:25 p.m.

The road is closed, Boca Chica village has been evacuated and the SN9 has approval by the Federal Aviation Administration to fly.

Two rockets were seen on the launch pad Tuesday afternoon.

SpaceX rolled out the SN10 last week after the FAA denied the launch attempt for SN9.