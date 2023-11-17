Water expert warns extreme heat will further strain low water levels in the Valley

Water levels at the two reservoirs that provide water to the entire Rio Grande Valley are close to breaking a 25-year record low.

The combined storage in the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs dropped to below 21%.

Carlos Rubinstein, a former commissioner for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the former Rio Grande water master, said one of the biggest issues for the reservoirs is the extreme heat.

According to Rubinstein, Weslaco broke 29-daily record high temperatures in 2023, and temperatures reached 100 degrees 90 times.

“If it's been hotter before, it can be hotter again,” Rubinstein said. “So you don't have to believe in climate change to know it could be hot. It could be worse."

Watch the video above for the full story.

RELATED STORY: Calls to conserve water made as Valley water levels dwindle