Water line break impacts Rio Grande City Grulla ISD schools but classes still resume

A water pipe burst Thursday night west of Rio Grande City leaving about 2,000 people without water, including several schools.

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD says this is affecting La Grulla High School and Union Elementary.

Students and teachers are still in class, and the district is bringing in water and taking those who need to go to the bathroom to other nearby campuses.

Parents can pick up their kids if they choose to.

The General Manager of Union Water Supply Jorge Bazar says they are the ones dealing with the broken pipe. He says they have turned the water tower back on and 1,000 customers have water once more, but with very lower pressure.

Bazar says they are picking up 18,000 gallons of drinking water that will be given out to the community. Residents can pick up that water at Precinct 3 County Park at 6165 FM 1430. Residents will need to bring their own fillable containers.

Bazar said they have equipment on site to fix the issue, and they're hoping to have it resolved today.