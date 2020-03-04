Water line installation may cause outage in parts of Alamo
ALAMO – Officials in Alamo announced a possible water outage in an area of the city scheduled for Wednesday.
The city tweeted out stating a new water line is being installed on Tower Road, near the Greystone subdivision.
Residents in the area between Alamo and Border roads, and Kansas and Nebraska roads, may be without water for up to four hours. The installation will happen from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with any questions is asked to call city hall at 956-787-0006 or the public works department at 956-787-8321.
Due to a new water line installation on Tower Rd, next to Greystone subdivision, water service may be interrupted for an estimated 3-4 hrs, today, Wed, March 4, 4:00 pm-8:00 pm, for area in red. Questions call the City Hall at 787-0006 or Public Works Dept at 787-8321. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/R5LkeDFJr0— City of Alamo (@CityofAlamo) March 4, 2020
