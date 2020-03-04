x

Water line installation may cause outage in parts of Alamo

ALAMO – Officials in Alamo announced a possible water outage in an area of the city scheduled for Wednesday.

The city tweeted out stating a new water line is being installed on Tower Road, near the Greystone subdivision.

Residents in the area between Alamo and Border roads, and Kansas and Nebraska roads, may be without water for up to four hours. The installation will happen from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with any questions is asked to call city hall at 956-787-0006 or the public works department at 956-787-8321.

