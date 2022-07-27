Water shut off on South Padre Island as crews fix water leak

Photo credit: MGN Online

Water service has been shut off "for an extended period of time" on South Padre Island as crews repair a water leak, the Laguna Madre Water District said Wednesday.

It's unclear how long the water will be shut off. South Padre Island as a whole will be affected by the shutoff.

Some areas will be experiencing low water pressure or no water at all, the water district said.

Customers with questions are asked to call the LMWD at 956-943-2626.