'We don't know where to go now': Palmview city ordnance causes concern for truck drivers

Some Palmview truck drivers are concerned about a city ordinance restricting parking on any street other than designated truck routes.

Palmview resident Juan Carlos Valdez said his family's truck driving business, JCV Express, has been working across the state for over 20 years. Valdez said a 2005 city ordinance is now forcing truck drivers to adapt when they return from a long trip.

Palmview City Ordinance 70.44 states that trucks weighing 10,000 pounds or more are prohibited from parking on any public street, alley, parkway boulevard or any public place close to any residential-zone property.

Valdez said he is one of the few lucky drivers who doesn't have to worry. The street he is one will soon be recognized as an approved truck route. Still, he is worried about his friends in the truck driving community.

Britney Gonzalez has been surrounded by people who work in the truck-driving industry all her life.

"Before these ordinances were created, we were living this way and working this way and that's what attracted a lot of truckers in general to move to this area," Gonzalez said. "Now that we're being reminded of these ordinances that have existed all these years, people are like: 'how come just now the city is deciding to remind us and enforce these?' It's raised a lot of concern because we don't know where to go now."

She said Palmview officials have not provided much of an alternative for truck drivers, aside from telling that they can park at truck stops.

But both Gonzalez and Valdez agree that the nearest truck stops only allow trucks to be parked for 10 hours at the most.

Palmview City Attorney Eric Flores said the city is doing the best they can to meet the needs of truck drivers in the area, including meeting with some.

Flores said the ordinance has been in effect for 15 years but it has not been enforced. He said the primary goal is to ensure that roadways remain in good condition.

According to Flores the city does not have a projected date for when a decision will be made on the ordinance but encourages people to continue reaching out to the city with their concerns.