'We're all super excited': UT baseball returns to Rio Grande Valley for first time since 1971

UT baseball returned to the Valley on Tuesday to play UTRGV for the first time since 1971.

The matchup has created quite the buzz on campus.

“I mean the tickets are sold out, the venue spoke for itself,” said UTRGV student Jorge Infante. “So, we’re definitely excited to just welcome the players and just see how the game goes.”

“I’m super excited,” said UTRGV student-athlete Anthony Patti. “I’m on the soccer team here, so all of us are going. I heard it’s sold out, so we’re all super excited to watch it."

The matchup isn’t just a ball game, it’s an opportunity.

“It’s about exposure not only for the Rio Grande Valley and UTRGV to see the growth that’s come from this institution,” said UTRGV Communications Department Administrative Coordinator Bryan Smith.

The game will be live-streamed on ESPN Plus, putting the Valley on the national stage.

“It gives us a chance to really highlight some of the wonderful programs at UTRGV," Smith said. "Commercials will run and show some of the wonderful things that UTRGV does, the expansion in the region, a chance to see what economic development has done in the region."

But more than anything, it’s a testament to UTRGV's growing athletics program.

"It doesn’t hurt recruiting for athletics to be able to bring a school like Big 12 Texas down and show that we can compete as an institution against a school like Texas," Smith said.

More than 6,000 fans are expected to attend the event.