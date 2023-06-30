‘We still don't know anything:’ Family continues searching for missing Brownsville woman last seen in 2017

A window display at the corner of Washington and East 11th streets in downtown Brownsville honors a transgender woman who disappeared on May 2017.

The past six years haven’t been easy for the family of Kimberly Avila, according to her sister Ivon.

“It's been very hard, very frustrating knowing that we're not getting the support that we want,” Ivon said. “Her last words were, ‘I'll see you in the morning,’ and that morning never came."

Ivon recalled dropping off her sister on the corner of 12th and Washington just after 2:30 a.m. on May 13, 2017.

Kimberley was supposed to walk a few blocks away to catch up with friends, Ivon said.

“But according to rumors, she never made it,” Ivon said.

The family has been searching for Kimberly ever since.

“It's been six long and very painful years, Ivon said. “We still don't know anything, we still get the same thing from the police department."

Martin Sandoval, a spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, said leads have come up short.

“They still haven't found that one clue that will break this case,” Sandoval said. “We're hoping for that one lead that no one has provided that will actually give us a better understanding as to what happened so that way we can actually follow up with it and maybe even solve this case."

A $10,000 reward is available for anyone with any information into the disappearance. Ivon said she and her family are working to increase that money.

“We’re going to keep pushing it,” Ivon said. “We're not going to stop, we’re not holding back."

Until she’s found, the display at the Brownsville Performing Arts Academy will serve as a reminder that their help is needed to bring Kimberly home.

“We miss her a lot and if anybody knows anything, please just know you can call,” Ivon said. “That's all we ask.”