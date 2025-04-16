Wednesday, April 16, 2025: Very breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Mexico working to deliver promised water supply to Texas farmers
-
Queen Isabella Causeway jumper identified, issued bond
-
Missing Starr County woman found dead
-
Experts say Valley residents should watch out for bees following recent storms
-
Wednesday, April 16, 2025: Very breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Sports Video
-
Rio Grande City extends winning streak to 15 with win over Mission
-
Nikki Rowe comes back from early deficit to defeat takes down Edinburg...
-
UTRGV falls 11-4 in road battle to #1 Texas
-
Former Los Fresnos star overcomes battles with injury to shine with UTRGV
-
UTRGV men's basketball star transfers to UNLV