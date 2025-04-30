x

Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s

Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
1 hour 56 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, April 30 2025 Apr 30, 2025 April 30, 2025 8:32 AM April 30, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days