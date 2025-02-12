Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025: Hot afternoon, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025: Hot afternoon, temps in the 90s
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announces launch of Operation Alliance
-
McAllen police arrest 2 men in connection with credit card abuse investigation,...
-
2 men from Reynosa arrested in connection with death of Mission man
-
Cameron County commissioners pass resolution to keep countywide voting
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa defeats Rivera in stunning fashion to end regular season
-
9 RGV girls basketball teams advance to the area round on Tuesday...
-
Markquis Nowell leads Vipers to fourth straight win
-
Weslaco, Harlingen, & Edinburg girls basketball teams claim bi-district titles
-
Lady Panthers softball holds ribbon cutting for new field