x

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025: Showers and windy, temps in the 40s

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025: Showers and windy, temps in the 40s
5 hours 9 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2025 Feb 19, 2025 February 19, 2025 7:52 AM February 19, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days