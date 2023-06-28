Wednesday, June 28, 2023: Hot and sunny, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Pump Patrol: June 28, 2023
-
Agua SUD asking customers to conserve water amid boil water notice
-
Several Peñitas restaurants ordered by health department to temporarily shut down due...
-
Brownsville ISD approves $1K stipend for all employees, but no salary raises
-
Officer shortage puts Cameron County jail below minimum standards