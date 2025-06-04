x

Wednesday, June 4, 2025: Hot, humid and breezy

Wednesday, June 4, 2025: Hot, humid and breezy
36 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, June 04 2025 Jun 4, 2025 June 04, 2025 8:56 AM June 04, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days