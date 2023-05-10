Wednesday, May 10, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Understanding the difference between Title 42 and Title 8 in immigration process
-
Deaf TSC graduate transferring to Texas Tech University
-
Venezuelan firefighter recalls helping injured after deadly bus stop crash
-
SPI officials increase city budget to repair storm damage
-
Wednesday, May 10, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 90s