Wednesday, May 24, 2023: Warm and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg CISD makes additional changes to security
-
Donna ISD K9 included in district-wide retirement celebration
-
Wednesday, May 24, 2023: Warm and humid, temps in the 90s
-
Fatal Mercedes crash ruled a suicide, police say
-
Expansion of UT Health RGV clinic in San Carlos increases affordable healthcare...