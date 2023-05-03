Wednesday, May 3, 2023 - Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
City of Pharr waives fencing permit, shingle replacement fees
-
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 - Stray shower, temps in the 80s
-
Brownsville city crews teaching the public how to use new parking meters
-
Multiple agencies hold training for mass migration attempts at Gateway International Bridge
-
McAllen bar reopening following damage from weekend storm