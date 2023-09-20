x

Wednesday, September 20, 2023: Sunny and hot, temps in the 100s

9 hours 58 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, September 20 2023 Sep 20, 2023 September 20, 2023 8:22 AM September 20, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days