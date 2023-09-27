Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Stray showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
HAPPENING NOW: Mission police in standoff with man barricaded inside home
-
New insulin inhalant drug to help combat diabetes
-
Over 40 companies gather for job fair at Brownsville Event Center
-
Trial date set for suspect accused of killing man outside Masonic Lodge...
-
Student of the Week: Haley Ramos