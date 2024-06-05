Welfare concern leads to surrender of 64 dogs from Palmview residence

A welfare concern led to the surrender of 64 dogs from an elderly woman in Palmview, according to a news release.

Hidalgo County officials said the daughter of the unidentified woman called the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday asking for a welfare concern on her mother "because of the number of animals that were on the woman’s property."

This led to the Hidalgo County Animal Control unit rescuing the dogs between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Vleck said what began as the elderly woman caring for two small dogs, evolved into her caring for 64 animals "in what officials viewed as unsafe and unsanitary conditions."

The woman voluntarily gave up ownership of all the animals.

Animal Control was dispatched to the home on Tuesday afternoon where officers initially rescued 45 dogs but then returned on Wednesday to take possession of larger animals.

Vleck said officers believed they were picking up five dogs but discovered 14 more hiding beneath the house.

The dogs were sent to Palm Valley Animal Society.

PVAS said the dogs are available for adoption, and they are also looking for adopters. They are also seeking donations as well.

Vleck said because the elderly woman voluntarily gave up the dogs, no charges are anticipated.