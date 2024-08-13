Weslaco Animal Services receives $100,000 donation

Weslaco Animal Services is getting a $100,000 donation.

The city's mayor announced last week that Petco Love made the donation to the animal shelter.

Officials say some of the money will be used to upgrade the building. Plus, they also plan to hold special adoption, microchipping, and spay or neuter events.

The shelter is always looking for people to adopt or foster their pets.