Weslaco child care center expecting new restrictions as coronavirus cases rise

As coronaviurus cases continue to increase, new restrictions are expected at child care centers.

Executive Director at Mid Valley Early Childhood Education Center Mariano Gutierrez says the center has been navigating through several regulations amid the pandemic.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on March 31 that day cares could no longer provide services to non-essential workers.

Regardless of the change, Gutierrez stayed open caring for the children of essential workers in the community.

In mid-May Abbott announced child care centers could again open their doors to all children.

Gutierrez continued with temperature checks at the door, frequent cleaning and hand sanitizing, and the usage of masks.

On Tuesday, Abbott directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to enact emergency rules with strict health and safety standards at child care centers.

Gutierrez says his center has not had a positive case, so he's sticking to the strict protocols he's been practicing for months.

